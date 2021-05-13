California teen with terminal cancer determined to help other sick kids' wishes come true

"I found out I have terminal cancer now and my last request is to grant another wish for a child before I pass away," said Sammie. "It will be my last dying wish."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While Sammie Decong's life may be coming to an end, the 18-year-old Sacramento native is using what time she has left to help change the lives of others.

Sammie is a Make-A-Wish ambassador. She is raising money to help grant more wishes for kids like her. It is part of her final wish.

"I'm a Make-A-Wish ambassador and I'm a Make-A-Wish kid," Sammie said.

Sammie's Make-A-Wish journey started in 2013 after she was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

"My wish was to go to Disney World with my family and when it got granted in 2013, it changed my life," Sammie said. "It gave me a lot of meaning and I realized I wanted to go support the other children dealing with these illnesses that they don't deserve so I started volunteering."

For nearly four years, she has helped grant the wishes of other children.

Recently however, Sammie and her family received the news her cancer returned and her diagnosis is now terminal. She plans to use whatever time she has left to help other children's wishes come true.

"I found out I have terminal cancer now and my last request is to grant another wish for a child before I pass away," Sammie said. "It will be my last dying wish. It's the least I can do to give back. That's all I can do. That's all I'm doing in the first place because of how much Make-A-Wish has supported kids like me."

In just one day, donors have helped Sammie raise more than $25,000 for Make-A-Wish.