Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate another $1 million to food charities

For a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple donated $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

WASHINGTON — Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively once again donated $1 million to help individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic-fueled hunger crisis.

"When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds," Food Banks Canada wrote in an Instagram post. "Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds!"

The organization even joked that Reynolds is not only their favorite Canadian but also their favorite superhero.

Our heartfelt thanks to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for pledging another $500K in support of Food Banks Canada and @FeedingAmerica's COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman) pic.twitter.com/7DCbni7qrs — Food Banks Canada | Banques alimentaires Canada (@foodbankscanada) February 15, 2021

In its own post, Feeding America thanked the stars for "being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country."

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. 🦸🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021

"We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada," the couple said in a statement shared by Feeding America.

"We know the struggle so many of our neighbors faced last year and are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," they added.

Feeding America said from the beginning of March through the end of October 2020, its nationwide food banks distributed an estimated 4.2 billion meals to Americans facing hunger.