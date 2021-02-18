Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate another $1 million to food charities

The celebrity couple says they are donating $1 million to two food charities, Feeding American and Food Banks Canada.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again opening their hearts and checkbooks.

The celebrity couple says they are donating $1 million to two food charities, Feeding American and Food Banks Canada.

Those groups were also the beneficiaries of the couple's previous $1 million donation to aid the fight against hunger.

Feeding America posted a thank you to Lively and Reynolds on social media.

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. 🦸🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021

Food Banks Canada also thanked the couple and added that Reynolds is not only their favorite Canadian but also their favorite superhero.