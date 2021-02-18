x
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate another $1 million to food charities

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" at The Museum of Modern Art on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in New York.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are once again opening their hearts and checkbooks.

The celebrity couple says they are donating $1 million to two food charities, Feeding American and Food Banks Canada.

Those groups were also the beneficiaries of the couple's previous $1 million donation to aid the fight against hunger.

Feeding America posted a thank you to Lively and Reynolds on social media.

Food Banks Canada also thanked the couple and added that Reynolds is not only their favorite Canadian but also their favorite superhero.