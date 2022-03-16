Russia imposes sanctions on Biden, Clinton, other US officials

Russia suggested more sanctions were to follow, with the list expected to expand.

WASHINGTON — Russia is pushing back on sanctions from the United States by barring a wide range of American officials from entering the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the sanctions against 13 people including President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The “stop list” also includes other non-governmental individuals including the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The statement called the sanctions "an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US Administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has relied, discarding all decency, on the frontal constricting of Russia."

Russia suggested more sanctions were to follow, with the list expected to expand to include "top US officials, military officials, lawmakers, businessmen, experts and media people who are Russophobic or contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures."

They added the government would "not refuse to maintain official relations if they meet our national interests, and, if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of persons who appear on the 'black list' in order to organize high-level contacts."