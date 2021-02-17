Rush Limbaugh, conservative talk radio host, dead at 70

Limbaugh first announced he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer on Feb. 3, 2020. The following day Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

WASHINGTON — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has died after a battle with lung cancer, his wife confirmed on Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

"We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that out beloved Rush has died," his wife said in a statement.

Fox News reported his wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, also made the announcement on his radio show.

Limbaugh is among the most influential and controversial political figures in the U.S. for more than 30 years, according to Forbes.

Limbaugh first announced he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer on Feb. 3, 2020. The following day he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union Address by former President Donald Trump.