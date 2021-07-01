Retired Secret Service agent reacts to President Trump supporters storming of US Capitol

Nick Steen once protected Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush

A former Secret Service agent who guarded Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush says that because of what happened at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, the White House is under what he called a “higher level of readiness”.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, interrupting Congress' Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Nick Steen said the role of the Capitol Police is to immediately get the highest-ranking members of Congress to a safe and secure location, while the Secret Service works to get the President and Vice President out of danger.

He said he was disturbed by what he saw and talked about the impact tonight's protests have on law enforcement trying to do their job.

“I'm disappointed in a lot of things I saw today. It is disappointing that people would react by attacking institutions versus following their first amendment right to free speech, which law enforcement goes to great pains to allow people the ability and freedom to do that," Steen said. "It's made a lot of officers question why they do? It's not a very highly rewarding job many days. Certainly, the pay is not there and people are wondering if I don't have the people behind me or the political backing behind me why am I doing this?"