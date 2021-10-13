Retired Ohio deputy arrested after refusing to leave daughter's side at Florida hospital

Lynn Savage’s daughter was recovering from brain surgery after a stroke at UF Health North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Florida mother spent a day behind bars after she refused to leave her daughter alone in a Jacksonville hospital after visiting hours were over.

Lynn Savage’s daughter was recovering from brain surgery after a stroke at UF Health North.

“I stand by my actions 100 percent. I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs,” Savage said.

The 70-year-old had been by her daughter’s side at the hospital since 6:30 a.m. that day.

“I could not in good conscience and good heart leave her bedside not knowing how she was going to make it through the night voluntarily,” she said.

Savage said her daughter is non-verbal and partially paralyzed on the right side after suffering a stroke. She was there not only for support but as her interpreter.

She said the doctor asked her to come into her room in the ICU to try and help her daughter calm down.

“As soon as I approached the bedside she was fine,” Savage said.

Savage stayed until she was told she couldn’t anymore.

“The nurse said that the visiting hours were over at 7 p.m. and I had to leave. And I said ‘I'm not going to leave. I want to stay here with my daughter. Can you call the doctor because the doctor is the one that wanted me here with her?’ And she said no that they couldn't do that. That COVID rules said that visiting hours were over at seven and I had to leave.”

As a former deputy sheriff in Stark County, she knew what would come of her refusing to go.

According to the arrest report “security officers spent a couple of hours pleading for the suspect, Ms. Lynn Savage, to leave.”

“The sheriff's office came up. They were also very polite. They kept trying to get me to leave and I said I'm not leaving,” she said.

Savage said she spent roughly 24 hours in jail.

“It was just terrifying, but I would rather be there than know that I had walked away from my daughter,” she said.