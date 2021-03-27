Rescued Pitbull leads Colorado animal shelter to missing 3-week-old puppies

Betty wandered into the Foothills Animal Shelter in Colorado and veterinarians quickly realized she had just recently given birth.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — A Colorado animal shelter helped reunite a Pitbull who was found wandering alone in freezing temperatures with her lost puppies.

CBS Denver says employees with Foothills Animal Shelter in Lakewood said Betty was worried and hungry when she arrived at the shelter.

The animal shelter said veterinarians quickly provided emergency care and discovered Betty had recently given birth to puppies.

“If those puppies were still around, they were on their own and would not make it much longer without their mother,” the shelter said in a news release on Friday.

An animal control officer brought Betty back to where she was found with the hope that she would find her babies.

Betty led the officer to the 3-week-old puppies, who were later renamed the Golden Girls. Betty is named after the shelter employees' favorite actress, Betty White.