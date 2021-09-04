'Really sad': Central Ohio reacts to the death of Prince Philip

The death of Britain's Prince Philip is being felt all the way in Central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Britain's Prince Philip has died at the age of 99.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered condolences on behalf of the United States.

In a Tweet with the official statement from the White House, Jill Biden wrote, "We are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time."

People in central Ohio also shared their reactions to the news on Friday from two places in the Columbus area where some British traditions are experienced.

At the Cambridge Tea House in Columbus, owner Sarah Jackson sees first hand that there is a local interest in the royal family.



“Whenever there's a royal wedding, here it's big business,” said Jackson. “People want to celebrate. They get up early in the morning and they order their scones and their tea and you know it's just fun."

Jackson said there has always been a fascination and she’s not sure exactly why. However she said it’s especially evident after significant events.

And that now includes the passing of Prince Philip.

“It was really sad when we heard the news,” she said. “He's been known for his humor and bringing life and just humanity to the royal family which can seem kind of distant and it was touching we were sad to hear it."



Not far from the tea house, you can find another example of a U.K. tradition.



“A fascinator is just another version of a hat,” explained Connie Leal, the owner of Leal in Upper Arlington.



Leal said often they sell them for women to wear at horse races, church or other events.

“All British women wear hats way more often than American women,” Leal said. “They do have a fashion influence."



Often Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family are seen wearing one. And often in those images you’ll see Prince Philip by the Queen’s side, as he was for more than seven decades.



And that is one of the reasons he'll be remembered by people, even here in central Ohio.