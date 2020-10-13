Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man's arrest

Police say a customer at the Hannaford grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

Officials say a man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket has been arrested.

Police say a customer at the Hannaford grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5.

Nicholas Mitchell is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases.