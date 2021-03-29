Rare great gray owl released back into central Oregon wilderness after injury

The owl was given anti-inflammatory treatments for a few days and a live-prey test to make sure it could hunt on its own before its release.

BEND, Ore. — A rare great gray owl, Oregon’s largest owl species, is back in the wild after it crashed into a glass window in the Sunriver area and was nursed back to health.

Dr. Donna Harris, a retired veterinarian, saw the owl fly into the window and helped take the injured bird to Think Wild, an animal hospital and conservation center in Bend.

The owl suffered an eye injury but was otherwise in good health.

Think Wild Executive Director Sally Compton said the owl was given anti-inflammatory treatments for a few days and a live-prey test to make sure it could hunt on its own before its release.

On Friday night, staff released the owl back into the wild.

Photos: Rare great gray owl released back into wild 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

“The story of its injury, its capture, its transport to, and ultimate care at Bend's Think Wild was seamless, thrilling, and heartwarming in the end to all of us who love and value the wildlife around us. It could not have ended better for the Great Gray Owl and for those of us who treasure our wildlife,” said Harris. “Attending its release was one of the brightest spots for me in this past year of uncertainty and sadness.”