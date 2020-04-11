x
Police: 3 members of Proud Boys stabbed by 3 members of Black Lives Matter movement in NW DC

Police have now changed their account about what happened.

WASHINGTON — Three people were stabbed and injured early Wednesday morning in Northwest by three suspects police said. 

Initially, Lt. Ralph Neal with D.C. Police told WUSA9 the victims were members of The Proud Boys, and that the suspects were members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, police have now changed that account, telling WUSA9 they can no longer confirm who the victims were, or the suspects' affiliations. 

The incident happened on the 1400 block of New York Avenue, not too far from the White House, around 2:26 a.m., police said.

Officers are currently on the lookout for the three stabbing suspects. They said two of the suspects were black men wearing all black clothing. The third suspect was a black woman wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat armed with a knife.

Police said the three stabbing victims suffered minor injuries.

At this time, the events leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.

D.C. Police are actively investigating the incident.

If you have any information on the stabbing or incident, police ask that you contact them or call 9-1-1.

This story is developing.

