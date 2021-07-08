WATCH LIVE: President Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update efforts to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is already complete.

Since mid-April, when Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides throughout the country. But their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the U.S.-allied warlords who helped defeat the Taliban in 2001.

Biden had previously promised U.S. troops would be gone from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, which for nearly 20 years was the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The Taliban on Thursday seized another key Afghan border crossing, this time with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media.

It was the third border crossing the insurgents have taken in the past week, after previously seizing crossings with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Taliban wins have caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while Tajikistan has called up reservists to reinforce that country's southern border with Afghanistan.