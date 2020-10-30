NICU babies in Tennessee dressed up as popular story characters for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One fish, two fish, red fish, cute fish! Some of the most precious patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are celebrating Halloween with some inspiration from our favorite childhood stories.

ETCH shared adorable photos of its neonatal intensive care unit babies all dressed up for Halloween. NICU staff volunteered to come in on their day off to create Halloween costumes for NICU babies based on books donated by the community.