Powerball to add 3rd weekly drawing starting in August

Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball will have drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is expanding to Mondays for a third weekly drawing beginning next month.

The new drawing will begin on Aug. 23. Powerball's other two drawings are currently on Wednesday and Saturday.

According to a press release, Powerball officials say adding a third date will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to deliver bigger jackpots to our players,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”