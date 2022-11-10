Did anybody win the $420 million Powerball jackpot?

A $420 million prize was up for grabs during Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but the jackpot winless streak continues.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot is inching closer to half a billion dollars after nobody won Wednesday night's $420 million prize.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday were 14-30-41-42-59 with the Powerball 6 and Power Play 5.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner in weeks. The prize for Saturday night's drawing now jumps to an estimated $454 million. Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

While there were no jackpot winners, three tickets from Wednesday night's drawing won $250,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball, along with having the "Power Play" feature that multiplied the prize by five times. Those tickets were bought in Colorado, Idaho and Texas.

Also, 14 winners will receive $50,000 because they matched four numbers and the Powerball, without the "Power Play" feature. The $50,000 winning tickets were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan (3), Nebraska, New Jersey (2), Ohio (2), Rhode Island and Washington.

Players can continue to gamble their chances for the prize as it grows closer to becoming one of the top 10 largest Powerball jackpot prizes. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Powerball isn't the only lottery game with a steaming jackpot, as the Mega Millions has also remained winless for several months.

With no winners on Tuesday, the Mega Millions soared to $494 million for Friday's drawing. A lump cash option, which most winners opt for, is set for $248.7 million. This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize but chose to stay anonymous.