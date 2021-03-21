Did anyone win Saturday's $200 million Powerball jackpot?

Nobody had won the jackpot in nearly two months before Saturday's drawing.

A $200 million jackpot was up for grabs Saturday night in the Powerball lottery. The winning numbers Saturday night were 1-6-22-42-61 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 3X.

There was no immediate word if anyone had won the jackpot. If nobody picked all six numbers, the jackpot will rise for next Wednesday's drawing.

After going four months without a jackpot winner, a $731 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland for the Jan. 20 drawing. Two smaller jackpots were won shortly thereafter, but there has not been a jackpot winner since Jan. 30.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.