Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

The jury deliberated for about four days before finding Kim Potter guilty of both counts on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors have convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Potter was a Brooklyn Center police officer when she shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop. 

Potter has said she mistook her handgun for a Taser while she and other officers were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge. 

She faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they’d seek a longer term.

