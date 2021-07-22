Poodle found hogtied inside plastic bag with mouth taped shut in Florida

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida said Petal was found was extremely weak, dehydrated anemic, emaciated, had cataracts in both eyes and both are were infected.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A poodle is fighting for her life after she was found with her mouth taped shut and legs hogtied inside of a plastic bag in the hot sun on Saturday in Orlando.

According to Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, they received an emergency call for Petal.

We just received our second emergency call in two days from OCAS to help with a dog in need of immediate medical... Posted by Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida on Saturday, July 17, 2021

WKMG-TV in Orlando said a good Samaritan saw what they thought was a stuffed animal coming out of a plastic bag. The person realized it was a dog and got a pair of scissors to cut Petal free.

After Petal was brought to the animal rescue, the nonprofit said she was extremely weak, dehydrated anemic, emaciated, had cataracts in both eyes and both are were infected.

“This wasn’t even just throwing the dog away, this was torture,” President of Poodle and Pooch Rescue Rebecca Lynch said.

Petal was taken from the shelter to an Orlando animal hospital where they started her on IV fluids, pain meds, liquid iron and eye drops.

Petal was placed in a warm bed in a dark, comfortable room so she could decompress, according to the nonprofit.

After posting Petal was doing well on July 21, the animal rescue said Petal took a step backward.

"As with any emergency case, there are good days and bad days. Today is not a good day for Petal," the animal rescue said.