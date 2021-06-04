Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said that McDonald believed she killed the girls by smothering.

A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Irving police say 30-year-old Madison McDonald was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, 6-year-old Archer Hammond and 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald.

Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

Police said officers went to her apartment and found both girls dead.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said that McDonald believed she killed the girls by smothering, but the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

He said they were still trying to determine what led to McDonald killing her children.

McDonald was being held in Irving jail on no bond.