Deputies searching for Florida man who stole cat blood from veterinary clinic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing cat blood from a St. Augustine veterinary clinic.

SJSO shared a photo on its Facebook page of a man with a backpack and skateboard, who the sheriff's office says walked up to the door of Anastasia Cat Clinic on Old Dixie Highway on Sept. 17. The man was seen inspecting and touching an Antech Blood box before leaving, the post says.

About 20 minutes later, a black or dark-colored truck was seen in the same parking area, and a man pictured with the same clothing but without the backpack and skateboard approached the clinic and stole the blood box, which contained four vials of cat blood, the post says.

The vehicle then left the area. The total cost of the blood and blood box was about a $600 loss for the cat clinic, the post says.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Deputy Aponte at aaponte@sjso.org.