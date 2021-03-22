Authorities respond to shooting at Colorado supermarket

Police in Boulder tweeted that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Authorities in Colorado have responded to a shooting at a supermarket. Law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building in Boulder and told someone inside to surrender Monday.

A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”