Georgia fire captain to deliver Pledge of Allegiance at Inauguration

Andrea Hall is the first African American female firefighter to serve as captain in the city’s Fire Rescue Department.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — We've heard about Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem and J-Lo performing at the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

But the nation will soon be introduced to City of South Fulton Fire Capt. Andrea Hall as she delivers the Pledge of Allegiance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol as Biden becomes the nation's 46th President.

“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” she said. “It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country.”

She said she was asked by the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters and President-elect Biden’s inauguration committee to deliver the pledge.

According to the City of South Fulton, Hall is the first African American female firefighter to serve as captain in the city’s Fire Rescue Department. She was promoted to this rank in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the City of South Fulton.

“We are proud of Capt. Harris and our entire team of fire and rescue personnel,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “She represents the best city staff in the state and it is only fitting that she lead our nation in the pledge.”

Hall is the local chapter president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (3920) in Georgia. She has dedicated 28 years of her life in service as a firefighter.