Caught on camera: Pizza delivery man trips suspect being chased by police

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania — A pizza delivery driver in Pennsylvania helped police nab a suspect and his actions were caught on camera.

Tyler Morrell was doing one of his deliveries for Cocco's Pizzeria on Sunday when he just so happened to find himself in the middle of a high-speed chase.

“The car just came up doing like 75 [mph], he beached on the side of this person’s lawn almost took out a couple cars,” he said.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a stolen car when it crashed. When the suspects got out, Morrell stepped in.

“I started walking towards the road. I couldn't do anything with my hands because I'm holding the pizza so I just stuck my leg out,” he said.

Police say because of Morrell and his quick feet, they were able to make an arrest.

“He gave us the help we needed, by tripping him gave us the time to catch up to the gentleman,” Chief of Police Michael Vice said.

Police were able to arrest both suspects including the one that took a tumble.

“I am pretty sick of seeing crime go on especially a half a mile down the road. So, I was just ready to step up if they needed a hand, I was there or a foot,” Morrell said.

After all of that, the pizza was delivered safely.

"In this case, this guy ultimately saved the day and I hear the pizza was saved as well,” Vice said.