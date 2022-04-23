Man dead after setting himself on fire outside Supreme Court building

The man was identified as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado. No one else was injured, officials say.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after setting himself on fire outside the U.S. Supreme Court building on Friday.

Emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. after a man set himself on fire outside the building. Police said Saturday that the man, Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, had died, the Associated Press reported.

Areas around the Supreme Court building were closed for hours Friday night after the incident, which Supreme Court Police said happened on the plaza in front of the building at One First Street NE. U.S. Capitol Police tweeted that a medical helicopter landed for an emergency that was "not a public safety issue."

No indication has been given as to what led to the incident. Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. police responded, and Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said no one else was injured.

Parts of First Street and East Capitol streets were closed for the airlift and McCabe said the area was closed for further investigation.

A medical helicopter just landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency.



This is not a public safety issue. pic.twitter.com/WmGGmlBOQY — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 22, 2022

Self-immolation, the act of setting oneself on fire and burning to death, can be a form of protest and has been used to make political statements in the nation's capital in the past. It is unclear whether Friday's incident was intended to be such a protest statement.

In May 2019. a man died after setting himself on fire near the White House. Authorities said 33-year-old Arnav Gupta of Bethesda was seen by passersby on the Ellipse, engulfed in flames. No motive was uncovered in that incident, but Gupta was reported missing by his family just hours before and they expressed concerns for his physical and emotional welfare. Officials extinguished Gupta and took him to a hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

In April of that same year, the Secret Service reported a man in an electric wheelchair lit his jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Avenue, outside the north fence line of the White House. Officials said they immediately responded and put out the fire.

In November 2004, a Yemeni national named Mohamed Alanssi set himself on fire outside a White House gate. He had worked as an FBI informant, previous reporting shows, and was upset because he could not travel to Yemen to visit his ailing wife, who had stomach cancer. He also said the FBI had not kept promises it made to him to secure his assistance. Alanssi had severe burns over 30% of his body, the Washington Post reported at the time.