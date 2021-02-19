US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises more than $4 million to help Texans recover from nightmare winter storm

The New York congresswoman launched the fundraiser on Twitter Thursday to benefit five Texas relief organizations.

HOUSTON — There are a lot of big-hearted people across the country who want to help Texans recover from this devastating and deadly winter storm.

In fact, a spur-of-the-moment relief effort launched Thursday evening on Twitter has already raised more than $4 million as of Saturday.

We just hit $4 million!



Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee & Al Green of Houston are doing incredible work w/ local relief organizations to get emergency relief to Texans.



Today we went to food distributions, water delivery sites, and home tours of impacted Texans. pic.twitter.com/5QzIgYvz8L — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2021

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez organized the fundraiser to benefit five Texas relief organizations that are providing food, water and shelter for Texans in need.

"Team AOC is launching relief efforts for Texas starting today," Ocasio-Cortez tweet on Thursday, linking to the fundraising page. "Our first effort is a partnership w/ 5 Texas orgs getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP. If you're able, please donate here - it'll split your contribution to all 5."

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽



I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.



Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

As of Friday morning, each would get at least $400,000 – money desperately needed for the hungry and homeless who are still suffering statewide. Those numbers are expected to grow as the relief effort continues and more organizations may be added.

“I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work,” Octasio-Cortez tweeted.

If you'd like to donate, here's the link. You can also go directly to the organization of your choice's website and look for the donate button.

Ocasio-Cortez said came to Houston this weekend and volunteered at the Houston Food Bank with Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

Former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke helped spread the word about the fundraiser on Twitter.

Wow.



We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17pm.



Thank you all so much. 🙏🏽 I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work.



💯% of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more. https://t.co/DSkTSqfbkZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

O’Rourke himself recruited volunteers to make wellness calls to vulnerable seniors in Texas to make sure they had everything they needed. His update Thursday said they had called more than 300,000 seniors.

Former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro also gave Ocasio-Cortez's fundraiser a boost on Twitter. Castro’s own fundraiser tripled their goal by raising $150,000 for Feeding Texas food banks, according to CBS News.

Over 300,000 phone calls made by volunteers today to help senior citizens in Texas who need heat, water, food and shelter (and some basic kindness).



We are opening a third shift, starting at 5pm CST today.



Please join us if you can: https://t.co/hb1tK4luy4 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 18, 2021

The winter storm left millions without power during bitter cold temperatures. At least 20 people across the state have died from hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and fires related to the outages.

If you’d like to help Texans recover, here are some more options.