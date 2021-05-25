US updating passport gender designations for transgender, intersex Americans

One of the first changes will be to allow all applicants to pick 'M' or 'F' without medical documentation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday Americans will be allowed to select the gender designation that appears on their passport without proof of gender transition and will create designations for others including intersex Americans. The change also applies to those applying for Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, or CRBA.

The first change will allow passport applicants to self-select "M" or "F," Blinken said in a statement. That designation can be added without proof that the person has undergone a medical procedure for gender transition or if the designation they choose doesn't match other official identifying documents.

The State Department also said it is starting the process to add a designation for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons who apply. The 19th, citing a source within the Biden administration, said that non-binary Americans could use an interim "X" gender marker by the end of the year.

"The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates," Blinken said.

According to the 19th, 20 states and Washington, D.C., already issue IDs with an "X" gender marker with three more expected to add it in the coming months or years.

"In line with the Administration’s commitment to re-engage with allies and partners, the Department is taking these steps after considerable consultation with like-minded governments who have undertaken similar changes," Blinken continued. "We also value our continued engagement with the LGBTQI+ community, which will inform our approach and positions moving forward."