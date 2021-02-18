x
Paris Hilton reveals engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum

Hilton said she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers.
Paris Hilton arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Paris Hilton received a special gift for her 40th birthday: an engagement.

Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday. She said on her website that the proposal was everything she had “dreamed of.”

Hilton said she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” she said in the post. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever."

Hilton shared a series of photos with her wearing a white dress and crown, while 40-year-old Reum sported an all-white suit.

The couple have been dating since 2019.

