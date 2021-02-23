Parents find 5,000 fentanyl pills inside Glo Worm doll from Arizona thrift store

The parents immediately called the police and turned in the drugs.

Parents who purchased a Glo Worm doll for their daughter at an Arizona thrift store last week discovered it was filled with thousands of fentanyl pills.

According to Phoenix police, the doll was purchased at a thrift store in El Mirage Friday.

When they got to their home in north Phoenix, the parents cleaned and washed the doll before they gave it to their daughter.

"Imagine their surprise when they looked inside and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl," police wrote.

