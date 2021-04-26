x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

Pardon request submitted for George Floyd in 2004 Texas case

Harris County's district attorney supports the request for a pardon.
LaQuincia Pittman, left, and her wife Kaysi Higgins look at the George Floyd mural in Third Ward on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A posthumous pardon request has been submitted to Texas officials on behalf of George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest that was done by a now indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. 

Before his death last year at the hands of a now convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston, where he grew up. 

Floyd was later sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement.

The ex-Houston officer who arrested Floyd is now having his case history reviewed after a deadly 2019 drug raid. 

Harris County's district attorney supports the request for a pardon.