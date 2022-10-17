Hearing aids are now a lot cheaper for millions of Americans after 'milestone' rule change

Several major retailers say they're selling the newly allowed OTC aids starting Monday.

WASHINGTON — Starting Monday, American adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids over-the-counter — potentially saving themselves thousands of dollars.

It's part of a long-awaited final rule issued in August by the Food and Drug Administration that was expected to lower the cost of hearing aids and increase competition.

The devices, which the government estimates nearly 30 million Americans could benefit from, can traditionally cost as much as $5,000, including fitting. Insurance coverage also poses a frequent obstacle, with Medicare patients paying the full cost for hearing aids.

Major retailers are already selling the devices, including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart. Brands and prices vary, but hearing aids offered by the chains range from about $200 to $3,000. In-person availability also varies: Some retailers offer the devices in certain locations and others only plan to offer them online for now.

The rule change followed years of pressure by experts and advocates, plus a 2017 law instructing the FDA to lay out a plan. While in-ear "sound amplification" devices have long been available without a prescription, U.S. regulations barred them from being marketed as hearing aids.

“Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, said in an earlier statement announcing the rule change.

Hearing aids for minors and people with severe hearing loss remain prescription only.

Where can you buy OTC hearing aids?

Over-the-counter hearing aids are available starting Monday at major retailers including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. Here's a look at their plans and price points.