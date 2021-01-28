Oklahoma school district charging students $1 if they come to school without a mask

The school district said if a student does not have $1 to purchase a mask, their parent or guardian must bring them a mask or $1 to purchase one.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district announced a policy where it will charge middle and high school students $1 for a mask if they come to school without one.

On Monday, Rector Johnson Middle School and Broken Bow High School posted the new policy on Facebook.

The post says if a student does not come to school with a mask, they will have to buy a mask from the school for $1.

If the student does not have a dollar to buy one, they will be asked to call a parent or guardian to bring them a mask or bring them a dollar to purchase one.

The school says they have been very accommodating and patient with students as they came to school without a mask.

The school has previously issued reusable masks for students but they now say the students have depleted their resources.