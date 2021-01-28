x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

Oklahoma school district charging students $1 if they come to school without a mask

The school district said if a student does not have $1 to purchase a mask, their parent or guardian must bring them a mask or $1 to purchase one.
Credit: Shutterstock.com

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district announced a policy where it will charge middle and high school students $1 for a mask if they come to school without one.

On Monday, Rector Johnson Middle School and Broken Bow High School posted the new policy on Facebook.

The post says if a student does not come to school with a mask, they will have to buy a mask from the school for $1. 

If the student does not have a dollar to buy one, they will be asked to call a parent or guardian to bring them a mask or bring them a dollar to purchase one. 

The school says they have been very accommodating and patient with students as they came to school without a mask. 

The school has previously issued reusable masks for students but they now say the students have depleted their resources.

The new policy went into effect on Tuesday.