Ohio woman among many sitting through Hurricane in Louisiana

Molly Means spent her childhood growing up in Athens and attended college at Ohio University.

Hurricane Laura is affecting many from across the country including Ohioans now relocated in Louisiana.

She said it was in 2008, after graduating, she decided to join Teach for America and accept a teaching job just outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Actually very soon after I came [to Louisiana] we had Hurricane Gustav and so we had lost power for two weeks,” Means said.

She stayed with a friend when Gustav hit the coast. Soon after the two of them decided they needed to be in a safer location, so they went to a friend’s home in Lake Charles.

Those friends evacuated before Hurricane Laura hit landfall not far from Lake Charles.

“They’ve lost some shingles and they have a good number of trees down, I think there is a section of their pool house that’s been knocked off,” Means said.

Another home across the bayou has also received damage from Hurricane Laura.

Means said her and her family had strong storms roll through Baton Rouge overnight causing a few brief power outages but nothing serious.

The aftermath of the storm is what is concerning her most. Means explained how Louisianans know how to prepare for hurricanes the same way Ohioans prepare for snowstorms. But in the time of COVID-19, everything is different.

“Now they’re having to amend and redo the playbook because we can’t have people gathering in larger groups.”

The American Red Cross is sending crews from across the country to help with recovery efforts including crews from Columbus.