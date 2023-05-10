Ohio Congressman Carey throws support behind Jordan for House speaker

Carey says he's spending a lot of time on the phone trying to rally votes for Jordan, especially among moderate or mainstream Conservatives.

OHIO, USA — Ohio Republican 15th District Representative Mike Carey is working behind the scenes to drum up support for fellow Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan in his bid to become the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a divided Republican House, every vote really could count. So, Carey says he's spending a lot of time on the phone trying to rally votes for Jordan, especially among moderate or mainstream Conservatives.

"I think he's somebody who can unite the entire conference," Carey said. "I think he can get moderates. He can get the conservatives, and I just think he's a tireless worker."

Carey also believes Jordan is the better choice for speaker over the other declared candidate, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

"I think Steve Scalise is a very good man," Carey said. "I think he's a very good leader, but I think at this time, where we are today, I think Jim Jordan is the guy to get this done."

CBS's Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan told 10TV Thursday that Jordan is describing himself as the man to unite the House GOP because there's a civil war within the Republican Party.

"But that's an interesting choice because it once again seems to refer back to McCarthy's strategy which was about trying to reach out to those hardliners rather than trying to neutralize the challenge they pose to the moderates who make up the majority of the Republican Party," Brennan said.

Eight hardliners led by Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida voted with all the Democrats to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Now, some House Republicans are calling for Gaetz to be kicked off the GOP Conference. Carey says he did not support what Gaetz did, but he is undecided.

"As we go to conference, I'm sure there will be a case that's laid out there," Carey said. "We'll let Matt Gaetz defend himself and see what he has to say for his actions."

When asked how he will vote, Carey answered, "I'm unclear right now to be quite honest with you. I mean again, I think everybody is an honorable person, and I think we have to come together as a conference and be united in what position we take."

The clock is once again ticking toward a possible government shutdown on Nov. 17. With no speaker in place until at least mid next week, the House can't work on a deal. Carey says he is confident lawmakers won't shut down the government.

"We've got to get our appropriations done," Carey said. "We're 70% there. We've just got to get a few more over the hump, and I think we'll get there in that 45-day limit."