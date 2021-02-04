Officials: Florida elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 28-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

He's a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

Alexander was ordered held on a $1 million bond at a court hearing Friday.

The school district issued a statement saying it is “shocked and appalled” by the accusations and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

The district said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and that none of Alexander’s alleged crimes occurred at school.