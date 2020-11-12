North Carolina officer dies after being shot; suspect charged with murder

A 24-year-old Mount Holly man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a police officer during a break-in Friday morning.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County, North Carolina arrested charged a man with murder after investigators said he shot and killed a police officer during a break-in in Mount Holly Friday morning.

Authorities say Officer Tyler Avery Herndon, 25, was shot and killed while responding to the active break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. Funk is currently in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were responding to a break-in at the car wash around 4:30 Friday morning when they encountered an armed suspect. Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and officers.

Officer Hendron was rushed to CaroMont Regional Hospital in Gastonia with serious injuries where he later died.

Authorities say Hendron had been an officer with the Mount Holly PD for less than 2 years. He was killed two days before his 26th birthday. His body was escorted to the Medical Examiner's office by motorcade Friday morning.

Two other Mount Holly police officers and a Gaston County police officer were also involved in the incident. The three officers have been placed on administrative leave to ensure their respective department policies and procedures were followed.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, including Gaston County Police, Mount Holly Police, Dallas Police and Gastonia Police. The State Bureau of Investigation is also conducting and investigation.

#BREAKING On scene of an officer involved shooting in Gaston County @ the Mt. Holly Car Wash. Happened 3:40 am. 3 people were taken to CaroMount Regional Medical, unsure if any transports were officers. Live report ahead on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/JHVX7tG5wH — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 11, 2020

NC Highway 273 was closed for several hours as detectives investigated the shooting.