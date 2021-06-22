Records: Tennessee nurse charged for mailing bloody sanitary napkin, dog poop to husband's ex

Della Marie Gibson Lathum faces state harassment and stalking charges and federal charges for sending biohazards through the mail.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge woman faces state and federal charges after investigators said she took blood from a patient at Parkwest hospital, put it on a sanitary pad and mailed it to her husband's ex-wife, court documents said.

Della Marie Gibson Lathum admitted to investigators that she used blood from a patient at Parkwest and would "normally dispose of the blood draw, but instead set it aside," arrest warrants from early April reveal.

She told federal investigators who interviewed her at the hospital that she did it because "she wanted 'the kids' to know the truth about [her husband's ex]." Lathum said her husband's ex-wife was "lazy, didn't work and lived off the system," according to federal court documents.

On another occasion, court documents said, Lathum mailed her husband's ex a FedEx envelop containing dog poop and a letter with derogatory comments.

She faces two federal counts of sending biohazardous material through the mail. Lathum was released from federal custody on the condition she not contact her husband's ex-wife nor seek employment in the medical field, documents show.

In a statement, Parkwest hospital spokesperson Tonya Stoutt-Brown said Lathum is not currently employed at the hospital.

In addition to the federal charges, Lathum faces five harassment charges, two stalking charges and one vandalism charge in Loudon County, where her husband's former wife lives.

In late March, Lathum caused $1,000 of damage by scratching the side of a Chevrolet Malibu belonging to her husband's ex-wife while the woman was attending a school banquet with her children at Lenoir City High School, arrest warrants said.

That same day, records show, Lathum put a rock on the woman's doorstep. "The rock had a red letter 'A' written on it, which is most known to symbolize adultery," the arrest warrant said.

In mid-April, Lathum mailed a card "disguised as an invitation" to her husband's ex-wife's juvenile daughter that included derogatory comments about the family, records show.