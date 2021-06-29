North Carolina restaurant adds 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill

A North Carolina restaurant said they have added a fee to every bill for dine-customers to pay its employees a fair wage.
Pizzeria Toro in Durham added a 20% gratuity to those bills along with a message saying seen and unseen hourly wage works are the backbone of the restaurant.
Owner Gray Brooks says he sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally did not make tips and those who did.
"The restaurant business is such a slim margin business, we were paying them as much as we could and it wasn't enough,” he said. “This was a way to sort of take that extra income and spread it out, so everybody was making enough to make a living."
Bartender Arturo Sanchez already made tips as a bartender and he says closing the gap means he could end up with a little less somedays but it’s a trade-off because he won’t be shortchanged on an off night.
"A little bit of a decrease in terms of what we're bringing home every day, but that is sort of going to be mitigated by the fact that there is less of a stress and the knowledge that we're sharing those tips with employees all throughout the restaurant,” he said.
Brooks said he was considering raising prices by 20% and getting rid of tips but says he felt this was more transparent. The restaurant is not expecting additional tips.
He said there’s been some online pushback from people who say they wouldn’t tip in the case of bad service but that diners are mostly supportive.