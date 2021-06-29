North Carolina restaurant adds 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill

Owner Gray Brooks says he sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally did not make tips and those who did.

A North Carolina restaurant said they have added a fee to every bill for dine-customers to pay its employees a fair wage.

Pizzeria Toro in Durham added a 20% gratuity to those bills along with a message saying seen and unseen hourly wage works are the backbone of the restaurant.

"The restaurant business is such a slim margin business, we were paying them as much as we could and it wasn't enough,” he said. “This was a way to sort of take that extra income and spread it out, so everybody was making enough to make a living."

Bartender Arturo Sanchez already made tips as a bartender and he says closing the gap means he could end up with a little less somedays but it’s a trade-off because he won’t be shortchanged on an off night.

"A little bit of a decrease in terms of what we're bringing home every day, but that is sort of going to be mitigated by the fact that there is less of a stress and the knowledge that we're sharing those tips with employees all throughout the restaurant,” he said.

Brooks said he was considering raising prices by 20% and getting rid of tips but says he felt this was more transparent. The restaurant is not expecting additional tips.