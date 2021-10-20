Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

Cruz entered his plea Wednesday after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A penalty trial will determine if the 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student will receive a sentence of death or life in prison.