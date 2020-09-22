Illinois zoo euthanizes 17-year-old lion Nala after battling bone cancer

Nala was put to sleep on Monday, September 21.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo says Nala the lion has been euthanized after a long bout with bone cancer.

"One of the zoo's best-known residents, Nala, a 17-year-old female African Lion, was humanely euthanized on Monday due to her advanced Osteosarcoma (bone cancer)."

Zoo Director Lee Jackson says the decision wasn't easy, but Nala's age and long term welfare was the main factor.

“This is never an easy decision, the Zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team, and managers, in the end, had to consider her welfare and best quality of life. That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Nala and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo, and to the tireless dedication of our keeper, and veterinary staffs.”-Director Lee Jackson

With modern medicine animals in zoos are living well past what can be expected by their wild counterparts. The zoo says older animals in zoos face the same challenges as elderly humans; dental, eye, and joint issues, digestive problems, and weakened immune function.