Newborn found dead in duffle bag near Chicago firehouse

CHICAGO — A newborn baby was found dead inside a duffel bag on Saturday by a Chicago firehouse crew, according to police.

According to police, the remains of the baby boy were found in the early morning hours as the crew went outside to shovel snow.

No arrests have been made and no cause of death has been determined, police report.

It's unclear how long the infant had been outside the fire station.

Safe Haven advocates say they are devastated. Illinois' Safe Haven law allows parents to give up a newborn for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.