New Orleans IHOP worker shot in the head after confronting car burglar

NEW ORLEANS — An IHOP employee is reportedly in stable condition after she was shot in the head trying to confront someone who was breaking into her outside the restaurant on Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday outside the IHOP on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Preliminary information from the NOPD said a witness told the employee that someone was breaking into her car and when she opened the door to exit the building, the suspect fired two shots striking the employee in the head.

The shooting was recorded by a security camera, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.