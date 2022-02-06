Indiana girl on life support following complications from medical procedure

Charley Chisolm had complications after a medical procedure caused her lungs to fill with fluid. She went into cardiac arrest, and now she is on life support.

ZIONSVILLE, Indiana — The parents of Levi and Lainey, the Zionsville twins who nearly drowned two years ago, are dealing with more heartbreak.

The twins' older sister, Charley, is in critical condition.

Charley Chisolm was born with 22q syndrome. It is a chromosomal disorder that leads to poor development of several body systems.

Charley underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday and had complications. Her lungs filled with fluid, she went into cardiac arrest, and now she is on life support. Her mother Meagan told 13News there is a positive: Charley's heart is working.

An update on our Charley Jane. Neurologically we are seeing very promising signs from Charley. They took the... Posted by Light for Levi and Lainey on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Meagan also posted on social media that this experience has her reliving her twins' near drowning. Toddlers Levi and Lainey were pulled from the water of a friend's pool in November 2020.

Every time I say to myself I can't take one more thing…. One more thing happens. Honestly at this point I don't even... Posted by Light for Levi and Lainey on Thursday, June 2, 2022

While Lainey recovered, Levi has significant challenges. In fact, both Levi and older sister Charley both relied on feeding tubes when 13News visited with the family at their home in Zionsville last year.