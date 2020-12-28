New Breonna Taylor bust smashed in California

Police said a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.

Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in Oakland, California was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown with the phrase “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March. Her death sparked nationwide demonstrations.

The artist, Leo Carson, said the vandalism feels like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost of the repair.