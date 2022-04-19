Netflix warns it's going to start cracking down on password sharing

The announcement on password sharing comes as Netflix revealed it lost 200,000 subscribers to start 2022 and expects to lose 2 million more by summer.

On the heels of an industry-shattering announcement Tuesday that it is hemorrhaging subscribers in 2022, the head of Netflix warned that the company will work to block the sharing of accounts, estimating that 100 million households are currently using the service without paying for it.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the changes to end password sharing will start rolling out in the next year or so, but CNBC reports a concrete plan wasn't announced.

The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that the 100 million figure includes 30 million households in the U.S. and Canada.

"Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix," Hastings said. “They love the service. We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them."

To stop the practice and prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a test introduced last month in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica that allows subscribers to add up to two people living outside their households to their accounts for an additional fee.

As recently as last month, a Netflix spokesperson told VERIFY that these tests were not taking place in the U.S.

The news came the same day Netflix announced it lost 200,000 subscribers in January - March and expects to lose another two million between April and June. The revelation sent Netflix stock tumbling 25% Tuesday.