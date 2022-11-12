WATCH LIVE: NASA's Artemis I mission ends with splashdown

The Orion capsule is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 12:39 p.m. Eastern time.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Orion spacecraft is headed back to Earth, ending its more than three-week journey around the moon and back.

The capsule, crewed by test dummies as a rehearsal for a future moon flyby with astronauts, is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 12:39 p.m. Eastern time.

Preparations were underway for the return Sunday morning, NASA's Twitter account for the spacecraft said: "Solar wings are being moved into position ahead Orion's crew module separating from the @ESA service module. We're now 10 minutes from separation. 5000 miles / 8000 km from Earth."

Separation happened minutes later "right on schedule," NASA said on its livestream of the process. Teams on the ground were preparing to recover the module.

Flight controllers targeted a splashdown in the Pacific just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. A Navy recovery ship was positioned within a few miles of the intended site.

The spacecraft began its entry phase less than 20 minutes ahead of the projected splashdown time, traveling nearly 25,000 mph, NASA said.

The Artemis I mission began in mid-November when the Space Launch System rocket blasted off from Kennedy Space Center, hitting 100 mph within seconds. The Orion capsule was perched on top and soon busted out of Earth's orbit toward the moon.

It whipped around the moon within 81 miles, picking up enough speed to enter a lopsided lunar orbit.

Orion had no lunar lander; a touchdown won't come until NASA astronauts attempt a lunar landing in 2025 with SpaceX's Starship. Before then, astronauts will strap into Orion for a ride around the moon as early as 2024.

The spacecraft's super fast and hot return coincides with the 50th anniversary of humanity's last lunar landing, by Apollo 17's Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on Dec. 11, 1972. This was the first capsule to visit the moon since then.