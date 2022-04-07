Georgia deputy helps save twins pulled from swimming pool

Deputy Countryman rushed to the home and found not one, but two children unconscious. They were 2-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Georgia — A young sheriff’s deputy who trained at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center and was sworn in a few months ago in Muscogee County is being commended for helping save the lives of twins.

The two children -- who were unconscious -- were pulled from a swimming pool.

Muscogee County Deputy Greg Countryman, 22, was on his way home after his shift ended on May 16. That's when he heard the call: A small child had just been pulled from a family’s pool. Countryman rushed to the home and found not one, but two children next to the pool, unconscious. They were 2-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

"And the mother was giving CPR to the girl at the time that I got there. And I immediately saw the boy, so I began giving him CPR, and between the both of us, we were able to get them back to a good state," he said.

Countryman helped revive both children and, later that night, he went to check on them at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department.

“I went to the hospital and the kids were watching TV," Countryman said. "So I was very happy that night seeing them up, up and watching TV and able to lay down and feel safe and everything.”

Countryman received his training to be a Deputy at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center under Sgt. Dustin Rutledge; Captain April Moore taught Countryman CPR.

“And she did an amazing job training us on CPR. That played a big role in giving CPR to the twins," Countryman said. "I believe that the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center trained me very well, and they have definitely helped me with this whole situation. The training played a vital role in saving the twins' life."

There is no one prouder of Countryman than the sheriff who swore him in, on December 17, 2021. It was Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman Sr., his own dad. The father and son duo now serve together.

It was the sheriff who issued an official commendation to Deputy Countryman for helping save the children’s lives.

“Honestly, it's a blessing to be able to help people. And, as a kid, I always said I want to save a life. And just to be able to save a child's life is very special to me," he said. "And it means a lot. And I got to give thanks to God for giving me the strength to be able to do something like this.”