4 dead, including 3 children, in Baker County house fire

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead, including three children, after a house fire in rural Baker County, according to the Baker County Fire Rescue.

During a press conference Wednesday, Fire Chief Trevor Nelson said at approximately 8:31 a.m., rescue crews got a call in reference to a "heavy fire" on the 14900 block of OC Horne Road.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed significant flames were coming from the home. Two people were found outside the home in need of immediate medical attention, and multiple people were still inside.

The two adults in critical condition were flown by helicopter to UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. One of the adults was identified as a corrections officer with the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Three people, including two children, were pulled from the house. Emergency crews administered life-saving efforts to all the victims, but all were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Another child was considered "missing" inside the home, but was later found dead inside by firefighters. Two dogs also died in the fire.

A firefighter also sustained minor injures resulting from the fire and was taken to Ed Frazier Hospital.

At this time, the age of all the victims are unknown.

No other homes were affected by the fire.

Responding crews were able to put out all the flames in the house within an hour.