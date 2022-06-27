46 migrants found dead in abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio

The San Antonio fire department said all the deaths stemmed from heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke and exhaustion.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Forty-six migrants were found dead in the back of an abandoned tractor trailer Monday in southwest San Antonio, officials confirmed. At least 16 others -- 12 adults and four children -- were taken to nearby hospitals.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said all the deaths stemmed from heat-related causes, including heat stroke and exhaustion. All were reportedly inside the back of the tractor-trailer that had no visible working A/C unit and no water, he said.

The discovery was made shortly before 6 p.m. by a nearby worker who heard cries for help coming from the truck, which was parked in the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive, said San Antonio Police Chief William McMannus.

Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.

“We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there," Chief Hood said.

Chief McManus said three people were taken into custody, but at this time it's unknown whether they're "absolutely connected to this or not."

He said the number of victims could rise. They had dogs searching the woods and will be out again in the morning.

San Antonio PD Chief says he’s not confident they’ve found all victims. They had the dogs searching the woods this evening. Will likely be out again to resume searching for folks in the morning daylight. #khou11 — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 28, 2022

“The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis. Tonight we’re dealing with a horrific human tragedy," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and the investigation is being led by U.S. Homeland Security, McManus said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the following statement:

"On June 27, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer on Quintana Road near Cassin Road. Upon arrival in the scene, HSI confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals.

"HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD. Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

"HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled."

Watch a news conference from San Antonio's mayor, fire chief and police chief below:

Monday's discovery may be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck in Victoria.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

A large crowd has gathered at the scene. Our @KENS5 sources tells us more than 40 people are dead, but officials here haven’t confirmed.



We don’t know this is a smuggling incident. If it is, it would more-than-double the record for the US’s deadliest human trafficking event. pic.twitter.com/nrMZf83KOe — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) June 28, 2022