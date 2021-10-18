More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation

ALMADA, Portugal — An international police operation has seized 5.73 tons of cocaine with a street value of around $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.
Portuguese police said Monday the shipment was one of the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.
A statement said police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted a 79-foot yacht at sea.
They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board. Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.
The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.