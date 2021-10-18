x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation

Portuguese police said Monday the shipment was one of the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.
Credit: AP
Bales of cocaine weighting some 5,2 tons and a seized yacht are displayed for the media at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Portuguese police said Monday the seizure was the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years. Police localized and intercepted the 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea. The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the Drug Enforcement Agency in the United States and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

ALMADA, Portugal — An international police operation has seized 5.73 tons of cocaine with a street value of around $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.

Portuguese police said Monday the shipment was one of the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.

A statement said police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted a 79-foot yacht at sea. 

They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board. Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.

The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

📱 Download the 10TV mobile app to receive Breaking News updates

Related Articles