More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation

ALMADA, Portugal — An international police operation has seized 5.73 tons of cocaine with a street value of around $232 million on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean.

Portuguese police said Monday the shipment was one of the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.

A statement said police backed by Portuguese navy and air force units located and intercepted a 79-foot yacht at sea.

They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board. Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal.